Safety concerns rise after two teachers carjacked outside of West Baltimore elementary school

BALTIMORE -- Public safety concerns are growing for a west Baltimore school community, after two teachers have become the city's latest carjacking victims.

Mosher Street in front of Billie Holiday Elementary has been hit by 2 carjackings in a span of less than 2 weeks. A school volunteer confirmed both victims are teachers here.



The volunteer, as well as several neighbors, say it’s shocking to see this here. More starting at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/J079KpoS8g — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) January 23, 2024

Police confirmed with WJZ two separate incidents where carjackers stole cars from women outside of Billie Holiday Elementary School on Mosher Street.

A volunteer at the school, who spoke with WJZ on the condition of remaining anonymous, confirmed both victims are teachers at the school.

The volunteer said it's been a rough month, especially since the crimes happened in a span of less than two weeks.

"It's an excellent school, excellent teachers, and for this to happen...it's really heartbreaking," she said.

One of the incidents happened Monday around 7 a.m., according to police. The victim told officers she was outside the school when someone approached her and demanded her personal belongings and car keys.

On Jan. 10 around 8 a.m., police report a woman was inside her car outside the school when a man with a gun ordered her to get out.

In both cases, the suspects drove off with the victims' cars.

"The crime in the city's got to change. My children want me to move, but I'm staying," the volunteer said. "I'm staying, but the crime is out of hand."

In 2023, Baltimore tallied more than 10,000 auto thefts, according to police data. That's an increase of more than 200% from 2022.

But, data WJZ has analyzed shows carjackings were down 16% in the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott has made it clear he wants the state legislature to address public safety in the current session.

At a steering wheel lock giveaway earlier this month, Scott emphasized holding repeat offenders accountable.

"[We will be] working with our partners in the state's attorney's office, with our partners with the state, to make sure there's accountability," Scott said. "That we're not re-arresting the same folks over and over. We're going to continue to do that as well, as we work through the legislative session."

Fortunately, no one got hurt in either of the incidents mentioned in this story.

Police haven't mentioned any leads on the suspects in this case, but in case you know anything, you can call police.