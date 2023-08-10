Public feedback heard on BGE's proposed increase rates

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Public Service Commission is hearing feedback from Baltimore Electric and Gas customers on the utility company's proposal to increase rates over a three-year period.

One person spoke before the commission at its first virtual hearing Wednesday evening. Others had the opportunity to write their testimony for consideration.

BGE proposed a combined gas and electric rate increase of $602.4 million from 2024 through 2026. By the end of the three-year period, the average residential customer's monthly bill would have gone up by 5 percent annually, according to the utility company.

The multi-year infrastructure investment plan would go toward improving the reliability, safety and resiliency of BGE's systems, which services 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in Maryland.

"I don't know how we can ask our retirees, our fixed-income people and our low-income people to pay that much more," said BGE customer and AARP Maryland Advocacy Director, Tammy Bresnahan.

Baltimore City Council members also pushed back on the proposal to increase rates for their residents.

In July, Councilman Zeke Cohen introduced a resolution, which opposed BGE's multi-year rate increase plan. The resolution passed and will be sent to the commission for consideration.

Cohen said the rate increases are 'unnecessary' and 'costly to customers.'

The second virtual comment hearing on this topic will be held on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

The commission will also accept written comments until Sept. 29, which can be submitted through a portal or by mail.