Public comment extended until March 13 on bill to make Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area

BALTIMORE - There have been proposals to make the Chesapeake Bay part of America's National Parks system going back to the 1980s.

Now, you have another month left to register your opinion on the newest version of the plan.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes have drafted legislation to establish a "Chesapeake National Recreation Area."

The proposal would deliver federal money to protect the environment across the watershed, highlight the stories of indigenous peoples who lived here for centuries. the role the Bay played in the history of Colonial America, and more.

A public comment period has been extended until March 13.