Protecting Our Children: Finding solutions to youth violence in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- As part of the Protecting Our Children Town Hall, WJZ wanted to try and provide solutions to youth violence.

But, WJZ also wanted to highlight some of that work already at play by organizations and people in Baltimore.

Baltimore City School Police Officer William Thomas, or O.T. as he's called, is always walking the halls of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School.

As he does, many students gravitate toward him, and he quickly greets them with a, "Hey baby." He then asks them about their day, in one instance, he told a student how proud he was to see her driving into school.

In all of this, Thomas isn't just making sure these kids are staying out of trouble. He's checking in.

For the last 16 years, he's made himself the shoulder to lean on -- the ear that'll listen -- for every single student he comes across.

Thomas knows the power of being available.

"[These students] are looking for outlets. They're not looking for recreation centers, they're looking for people to love them. That's why they run into gangs. That's why they run to different situations," he said.

Thomas is one of a number of Baltimore City School Police officers doing this.

Outside of the schools, there are several organizations trying to fill the gap. One of them is Roca, which gets the city's most at-risk youth job training, GED's, and even getting into safe shelters.

Another is We Our Us, the nonprofit has been around for about five years. One of their notable resources is their Stop the Beef Hotline, where they've been mediating and preventing violence.

"A lot of the situations are small, but they just didn't have anyone who was qualified to mediate those situations," said Brandon Wilson, coordinator of the hotline. "That's how we came in and presented ourselves. They trusted us, due to our consistency and showing them we are real."

Their work really shines in their life coaching. They make it a point to build what they call quality connective relationships.

From the point a mentor or life coach connects with youth, they are with them every step of the way. They're making sure these youth really get better the right way.

"It's not about stopping or fixing, it's about growing," said Corey Barnes, director of operations for We Are Us. "I can't change the fact of the household you came from, but I can grow you. You can grow from that environment."

You could say that's also Thomas's approach. He's definitely left an impact on students who've long since graduated.

On the same day, WJZ spoke with Thomas, he mentioned a former student visit him.

"He's playing basketball in college, [telling me] when he gets to the NBA he'll give me a ticket. [I want him to] just make it in life, I'm good with that," Thomas said. "For them to come back and smile and say 'Hey man,' I'm good with that."