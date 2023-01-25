Proposed bill has Marylanders thinking about possible four-day workweeks

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of bills are introduced each year for the legislative session in Annapolis.

But this year, one particular bill has become the topic of conversation for many - and that's because it has to do with potentially cutting the work-week from five to four days.

For decades, the expectation for a full-time schedule was about 40 hours spread out over a five-day workweek.

But House Bill 181 now proposes a study for a "Four-Day Workweek Pilot Program," where employees would work one less day each week.

Delegate Vaughn Stewart sponsored the bill, and the delegate said lawmakers wants to study the effects of a 32-hour workweek where employees receive the same pay.

"I don't think I've ever had so much interest in a bill, " said Delegate Stewart. "People are excited. I've had several of my colleagues bring it up to me."

Delegate Stewart said he was inspired by the results of 2022 study from a non-profit called 4 Day Week Global, and the results found both companies and employees overwhelmingly supported a four week model.

"I think that when people hear a four day workweek, they immediately think about all the things they could be doing with that extra day, and how dramatically it could change their life and their happiness and their well-being," said Delegate Stewart.

If the bill passes, companies that choose to participate could be eligible for a tax credit, but Delegate Stewart said companies will not be required to participate if they determine a shorter week does not work with existing business models.

Lawmakers believe a five-year pilot program would gather vital data such as work-life balance and productivity.

Stressors manifested during the pandemic and Americans started assessing the importance of their work and how much time they spend on the clock.

The phrase "Sunday Scaries" has been used to describe how workers feel when they think of starting a new workweek.

Quiet quitting, burn-out and the great resignation are now popular additions to our everyday vocabulary; a result of workers dealing with pandemic stress.

Dan Harvey, who owns a title company in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, said he'll consider a four-day workweek, if it works for his employees.

"And I think younger people expect more flexibility. They're used to working remotely and doing everything online. So as an employer, you got to be able to accommodate such things," said Harvey.

Some Baltimoreans told WJZ that they support a shorter workweek.

"I think that would be awesome for a four day work week," said Shantay Jones.