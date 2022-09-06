Property owner finds human remains in backyard of W. Baltimore home

BALTIMORE - A property owner found human remains in the backyard of a West Baltimore home while clearing out overgrowth Sunday.

The owner had not been to the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street for at least a year. Work was being done to clear overgrown grass and clean up debris, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now conduct a forensic examination on the remains to determine the cause of death.

A neighbor who lives in the same block said the condition of the home and the smell coming from it had been reported to the city for months.

"Putrid smell... smelled like a dead animal. I called the city to see what was going on. I called the city countless times," she said.

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation shows the property was sold in March 2020.

WJZ has attempted to contact both of the listed property owners but so far no comment has been given.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call detectives at (410)-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.