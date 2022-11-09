Projected Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore discusses historic election with WJZ

BALTIMORE - Wes Moore is a history maker and a trend-setter.

The projected winner of Maryland's governor's race will be the first Black governor in the state's history.

While basking in his success, Moore, Maryland's projected 63rd governor, is preparing for the work ahead.

In a one-on-one interview with WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett said he received a call Wednesday from his opponent, Delegate Dan Cox, who conceded the race.

Watch - Full interview with projected Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore

Now, Moore is expected to have a busy schedule as the transition begins.

Governor Larry Hogan's Office announced that he will meet with Moore on Thursday.

There is a two-month transition period that Moore will have to use of fill out his cabinet and top leadership and ensure there will be no hiccups in the hand-off.

Moore told his supporters on Election Night they would celebrate then, but get to work on Wednesday, and that's what he plans on doing.

Moore told WJZ there is no time to catch up on sleep as his team gets ready to do the work the people of Maryland voted for him to do.

Ava-joye Burnett asked Moore what his key priorities will be in this two-month period.

"I think the key priorities that we are going to be establishing, a transition and transformation team that is going to ensure that come January, come inauguration, we're ready to go and that means having pieces in place that's going to show a measure of not just continuity of government."

In a two-month period, Moore will have to determine who will support him in his mission as he chooses cabinet secretaries and department heads.

Moore said the focus will be to build a system to deliver on promises like providing job development, better transportation and reducing income inequity statewide.

But he's also focusing on more local issues, including crime in Baltimore.

"This is this is not just a crucial issue," Moore said. "It's a personal one, you know, as a Baltimorean, and I am just as frustrated and angered as anybody with the level of the unacceptable level of violence that we continue to see in our city. And so, we are going to move with an understanding that there is no higher priority for any chief executive, especially the governor than public safety. "

Moore told WJZ/ he is pledging to work for every Marylander, including those who voted for his opponent.