An enforcer for the CCC gang in Baltimore was sentenced on Thursday to serve 35 years in federal prison for taking part in at least four murders and three attempted murders, marking one of the harshest punishments handed down in the sweeping case.

U.S. District Chief Judge James K. Bredar noted that Correy Cawthorn, aka "Fat Correy," 25 of Baltimore, experienced a horrible childhood and adolescence, which he said is sadly not an unusual story in the city.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 'Profoundly dangerous' CCC enforcer sentenced for at least 4 murders, 3 attempted murders