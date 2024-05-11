Pro-Palestinian encampments remain at Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE -- Tonight, the pro-Palestinian encampment remains on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.

There were virtually no changes to the encampment overnight after the university president and provost penned a letter to the Hopkins community saying the encampment must end.

This marks the second time university president, Ron Daniels, has called for the encampment to end. On Wednesday, President Daniels said those who remain at the encampment are trespassing.

"We know that this is a very, very trying time not just here, but around the world. We also here in Baltimore, as I have been saying, we believe in their constitutional right to protest and doing that in a safe manner where no one is being harmed," Baltimore City mayor, Brandon Scott, said.

In that letter to the community, President Daniels and the university's provost say they are concerned about safety, citing groups and individuals unaffiliated with Hopkins in the encampment.

They also say they are worried about the threat of conflict as the encampment continues.

On Saturday morning, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Baltimore Police will not be involved until there is an escalation.

"We've been very strong in our messaging in talking with Hopkins along the way and saying there would have to be escalation and other things," Mayor Scott said. "If it rises to a point where there is violence and other safety is being threatened, then you would see the police. This hasn't risen to that level yet."

WJZ reached out to the university to find out if they had asked for Baltimore Police's assistance to end the encampment. No response was made.