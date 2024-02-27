Watch CBS News
Priority deadline extended for Maryland FAFSA applications, MHEC One-App

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- The priority deadline to submit 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications, and the MHEC One-App has been extended the Maryland Higher Education Commission said Tuesday.

The previous priority deadline of March 15, has been moved to May 15, 2024.  

Students who complete and submit their FAFSA or MHEC One-App by the priority deadline will be included in the initial round of awards in June 2024.  

You can find more information, along with updates for the 2024-2025 school year on the Maryland Higher Education Commission website

