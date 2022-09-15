Prince George's County declares Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day' for tennis star

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is being honored at home after his historic run at Flushing Meadows last week.

Prince George's County is declaring Friday, Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day.

There will be a homecoming celebration for the tennis player starting at 3 p.m. at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, where he trained.

Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Hyattsville who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament's runner-up in 2006.

Tiafoe's run ended with a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain. Alcaraz went on to win his first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.