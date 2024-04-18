Prigel Family Farm works to expand agricultural education; offers summer camp for kids

BALTIMORE — For almost 100 years, Prigel Family Farm has continued to sustain and transform their agricultural heritage.

Everything from their creamy ice cream — to their dairy products, they want you to know and experience it all.

Mandy Castillo knows the secret to a good ol' milkshake.

All the ingredients come from her family farm and creamery at Prigel Family Farm (Bellevale Farm) in the Long Green Valley. It is 100 years and five generations in the making.

"About 14 years ago, we opened up the creamery to kind of add value to our products to be able to sell our own milk, our own products on our own land to our own community," said Mandy Castillo, the co-owner or Prigel Family Farm.

The Prigel family prides themselves on their ice cream and many other dairy products but their mission runs deeper.

"Small family farms — small local family farms are just a dying breed so you have to diversify to stay sustainable," said Castillo.

For them it begins with education and inviting the community here.

"If you know your farm then you know your food," Castillo told WJZ..

Kids can participate in after school programs or their week-long summer camp called WonderFarm.

"They get to milk a cow. they get to take – we will make butter then we make biscuits and then get to eat the butter and biscuits. It is that whole farm to table experience," said Castillo.

Castillo believes that when children see the animals and understand where local produce comes from —it can have a lasting impact.

"They get to be a part of that process, so they can really understand and value where their local food is coming from," said Castillo.

"But then our next aspect is to support local farmers and make that local food accessible for everyone," said Jennifer Peace, the events and catering manager at Prigel Family Farm.

You can learn more about WonderFarm and other children's and family programs by visiting prigelfamilycreamery.com.