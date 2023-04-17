Presumed body of missing child found in Charles County quarry, officials say

BALTIMORE -- The presumed body of a missing 10-year-old girl was found in a quarry Sunday in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Maddelynn Wallace, who was autistic and nonverbal, was last seen Saturday on Turner Drive in the Malcolm area, officials said Saturday evening.

After a search involving multiple agencies, the sheriff's office said Sunday around noon that a body had been found in a "deep quarry" in the area she went missing.

Though the Medical Examiner's Office has not yet confirmed the identity of the body, the sheriff's office said its "deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with Maddelynn's family," and called the incident an "unthinkable tragedy."

Officials said an investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

