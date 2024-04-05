President Biden to meet with families of Key Bridge collapse victims in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – For the first time since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, President Joe Biden is expected to visit Baltimore.

President Biden will meet with loved ones of the families who lost someone to the Key Bridge collapse and receive an operational update on response efforts.

His key priorities are to visit the site of the collapse, see how crews are working to safely and quickly clear the wreckage, and look into plans to reopen the Port of Baltimore.

Biden will also receive updates on salvage and recovery efforts from the Unified Command.

The Biden Administration announced shortly after the collapse, they will provide the necessary resources to rebuild the bridge-- including federal emergency funds to support those who have been impacted by the collapse.

Within hours of receiving the request following the collapse of the bridge, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the immediate availability of $60 million in "quick release" Emergency Relief funds for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

These funds serve as a down payment toward initial costs, and additional Emergency Relief program funding will be made available as work continues.

Federal leaders say these Emergency Relief funds are an initial installment to help with costs associated with wreckage removal efforts, restore essential transportation and design and reconstruction on I-695 and the bridge.

This comes as the salvage operation continue on the water. Crews face a number of challenges to reopen the shipping channel that's clogged with debris from the bridge.

Some Baltimore residents believe Biden's visit is vital in our journey towards recovery and for the future of the port.

"I also deal with the port of Baltimore for my job so everyday that port is closed, it is killing us financially so if he can come down here and hopefully get everything rolling faster that would be a tremendous help," said Francisco Mauricio a Dundalk resident.

Other neighbors told WJZ they hope President Biden will see the true impact the collapse has caused.

"I just hope he comes and does everything that he said he is going to do, because are affected by it. It is affecting us drastically. "The traffic is way worse than it was before and I just really hope we get the help we need," said Baltimore resident Mariah Ster.

Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young also sent a letter to Congress requesting them to authorize a 100% federal cost share for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge– according to federal leaders, this may eliminate any requirement for a state cost share.

President Biden is expected to get an aerial look of the collapse damage and also re-address his administration promises to help rebuild.