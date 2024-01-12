Watch CBS News
Preschool worker charged with child sex abuse in Howard County

By Miranda Villei

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An employee of the Glenwood Country Day School, a preschool in Woodbine, Howard County, has been charged with child sex abuse, according to Howard County Police.

31-year-old Dameon Patterson, of Elkridge, is facing multiple counts of sex offenses involving contact with an 11-year-old child, police said.

Patterson has worked in the before and after-care programs and summer camps for approximately two years.

Police said the victim told a friend about the alleged abuse last week. The friend then told an adult who contacted police. Patterson was arrested Thursday.

The victim reported the last incident occurred this past summer.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or any other potential victims to contact them at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Investigators were told the facility stopped operation on January 5th due to a state licensing violation.

