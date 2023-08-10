Preakness Stakes date reportedly in question due to horse safety concerns

BALTIMORE -- 1/ST Racing & Gaming is reportedly considering moving the Preakness Stakes date back a couple more weeks from the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The company that owns the Maryland Jockey Club, which operates Pimlico Race Course, told Thoroughbred Daily News it is strongly considering moving the Preakness Stakes from two weeks to four weeks after the Derby, citing safety reasons for the horses.

"We have discussed it internally and believe it's in the best interests of horses and horse safety to move the race four weeks after the Kentucky Derby," Aidan Butler, Chief Executive Officer of 1/ST Racing & Gaming, told Thoroughbred Daily News. "This would give horses more time to recover between races to be able to run in the Preakness. Horse safety is more important than tradition. NYRA is aware and considering how this would impact the Belmont. Stay tuned."

The New York Racing Association, which hosts the Belmont Stakes five weeks after the Derby, has come out against the change," according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

"NYRA has concerns about fundamental changes to the structure of the Triple Crown," spokesman Patrick McKenna said. "We have no plans to move the date of the Belmont Stakes."

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, is annually run on the third Saturday in May. Pushing the Preakness back would mean the Belmont Stakes would also need to be moved to a different date.

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes took place on May 20, 2023 with Bob Baffert's National Treasure winning. Earlier in the day, one of Baffert's horses had to be euthanized.

In the span of a month, last Spring, 12 horses died at Churchill Downs, Kentucky's most prominent track, since the stable opened this season.