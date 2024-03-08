Pratt Street Market is taking applications for their annual lunchtime market

BALTIMORE - Are you a local food vendor looking to expand your clientele? The Pratt Street Market wants you to join them in this year's lunchtime market.

The event, presented by PNC, is an opportunity for Downtown Baltimore residents, visitors, and employees to grab a quick bite from various lunch preparers and locally farmed agricultural goods.

The Pratt Street Market will operate weekly from May 2 to September and be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is held on the corner of Pratt and Light Street at the Pratt & Light Street Plaza.

If you're a local food vendor who is interested in participating, click here to visit their website.

Applicants must apply by April 8, 2024. Once approved, a representative from the Downtown Partnership will reach out to you to discuss the next steps.