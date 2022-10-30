Powerball jackpot grows to $825 million; drawing is tonight

BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger.

The money pot has reached $825 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The drawing for the multi-million prize is tonight at 11 p.m.

So, there is still time for last-minute participants to buy a ticket.

Maryland lottery officials broke down the ways for the owner of the winning ticket to claim their prize.

"The cash prize is an estimate, right now. of $410.2 million," a lottery official explained. "The way that works out is if you do opt to get the cash value, it will be a lump sum. If you do opt for the annuity, you'll get $825 million. You'll get an initial payment and then 29 graduated payments over 29 years."

The Powerball jackpot has grown large because no one has hit all six numbers since August 3.