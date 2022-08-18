Watch CBS News
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.

Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. 

A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

