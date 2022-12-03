Portion of Route 29 in Howard County closed because of serious crash

BALTIMORE - A major road in Ellicott City is shut down because of a serious crash.

Emergency crews are responding to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40. Officials say the northbound lanes will remain closed for an "extended period of time."

The scene right now on US 29 near 40 in Howard Co.@MDSHA reports there’s a crash and ALL lanes are shut down in both directions. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qVljp2ww4x — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 3, 2022

Medevac landed to transport patients.

UPDATE - Medevac just landed on US 29 North near US 40 in Howard Co.@MDSHA said there’s a crash and lanes in both directions are blocked. @wjz pic.twitter.com/es03tvmuL2 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 3, 2022

Officials have not said how many people were injured.

Delays are expected while roads are closed.