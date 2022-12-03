Portion of Route 29 in Howard County closed because of serious crash
BALTIMORE - A major road in Ellicott City is shut down because of a serious crash.
Emergency crews are responding to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40. Officials say the northbound lanes will remain closed for an "extended period of time."
Medevac landed to transport patients.
Officials have not said how many people were injured.
Delays are expected while roads are closed.
