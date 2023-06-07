Weekend pop-up brings free medical, dental services to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Free dental and medical services are coming to Baltimore this weekend.

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit, will be hosting a two-day pop-up clinic offering free dental, and medical services to attendees.

All services will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Services available at the clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, women's health exams and general medical exams, RAM said.

The pop-up will take place at The Stadium School at 1400 Exter Hall Ave in Baltimore.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday June 9, and will remain open for the duration of the clinic.

The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

Remote Area Medical operates free pop-up clinics delivering dental, vision, and medical services to individuals in need. The organization which was founded in 1985 has treated more than 910,000 individuals. RAM staff consists of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff.