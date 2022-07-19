Polling place relocated from Lillian Jones Rec Center due to vandalism, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Ahead of tomorrow's primary election, a West Baltimore polling place has been relocated about a half-mile due to vandalism, city officials said.

Voters who previously went to the Lillian Jones Recreation Center in Sandtown-Winchester should now report to the Harlem Recreation Center at 700 N. Calhoun St., in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

The change applies to residents in Ward 15, Precinct 18, and Ward 16, Precinct 5.

The Baltimore City Board of Elections said the change was made due to vandalism at the Lillian Jones Recreation Center.

Police said the center was burglarized on the morning of May 7. Electric wiring was cut and copper pipes were stolen.

There's still no power at the center and the building has not reopened, police said.

Maryland's primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19.