Police working to solve Cold Case murder of girl found dead near Woodlawn cemetery 47 years ago

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are looking for leads in a 47-year Cold Case murder.

Margaret Fetterolf, who until 2021 was known as "Woodlawn Jane Doe," was found dead on Sept. 12, 1976, near the Lorraine Park Cemetery in Woodlawn.

Police say Fefferolf, who was killed at 16 years old, was strangled and sexually assaulted.

Additional DNA testing conducted in 2021, with assistance from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Bode Technology, revealed "Woodlawn Jane Doe's" identity.

Police said Fetterolf, who lived in Alexandria, Virginia, went missing in 1975.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-887-3943.