Police to announce update in 1970s cold case murder of Maryland teenager

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are set to provide an update Monday in the cold case murder of a 16-year-old girl over 50 years ago.

On October 16, 1970, 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers attended a bonfire and pep rally at Glen Burnie High School before driving to Harundale Mall, the last place she was seen alive, according to police cold case files.

Her body was found four days later, a short distance from her abandoned vehicle, in a wooded median of Maryland Route 177 near Millersville. Her cause of death was trauma to the upper body and the manner was ruled a homicide, police said.

The area where Conyers' body was found was under construction at the time and is now Route 100 near the Waterford Road/Route 648 overpass.

Last year, police identified Forrest Clyde Williams III, a man who died in 2018 in Virginia, as a suspect in the case based on the FBI's use of investigative genetic genealogy.

Pamela Lynn Conyers, Forrest Clyde Williams III Anne Arundel County Police

Investigators don't believe Williams ever had contact with Conyers before her murder. He moved to Anne Arundel County from Virginia in his teen years but went to Northeast High School in Pasadena.

Detectives said last year they have not ruled out that others were involved in Conyers' death. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Police will make the unspecified announcement at 11 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call AACPD at 410-222-4731.