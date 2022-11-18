Police: Suicide note found from body of man recovered following Gaithersburg condo explosion

BALTIMORE - A man who was found dead after an explosion at a Gaithersburg Condominium died by suicide, firefighters said Friday.

Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, made suicidal statements to neighbors, and officers found a suicide note, according to officials.

Medical examiners said Quizon died of smoke inhalation and burns, by suicide.

Quizon was reported missing since Nov. 9.

Quizon's family members didn't know he owned a condo at the Gaithersburg building.

At this point, investigation there is no indication that Quizon meant to hurt other people in the building.

Investigators are looking into the appliances into the home to see if he may have turned the gas on the stove to kill himself.

The massive explosion injured at least 14 people.

Police are investigating the explosion as criminal activity.

A fund has been set up to help those who have lost their homes. You can find more information here.

Fire officials have yet to determine the cause. Baltimore's ATF office is involved in the investigation along with the Major Crimes Division of the county's police department.