Police still searching for clues in 2009 Valentine's Day murder of Towson University graduate

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are still searching for clues in the 2009 murder of a Towson University graduate on Valentine's Day.

Police said Daniel Coverston was found dead in his apartment in the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle on February 14, 2009.

Coverston had left his apartment door unlocked for friends to periodically check on him as he recovered from eye surgery. He was under a doctor's order to rest lying face down.

Police say Coverston was found in that position with a gunshot wound to the head.

Fifteen years later, Coverston's family is still mourning his death. They believe someone who attended Towson University may have information that could help in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.