Police investigating shooting involving an officer in Baltimore County

By Miranda Villei

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Pikesville.

It happened in the 500 block of Reisterstown Road.

In a post on X, Baltimore County Police said they will provide more information once they have it.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the shooting.

WJZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 12:29 PM EST

