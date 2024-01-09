Police investigating shooting involving an officer in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Pikesville.
It happened in the 500 block of Reisterstown Road.
In a post on X, Baltimore County Police said they will provide more information once they have it.
There is no word on injuries or what led to the shooting.
WJZ has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
