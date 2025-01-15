Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking to identify two in connection to shooting in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify two in connection to a shooting in West Baltimore on January 10.

Around 5:48 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. 

Police are asking the public to help identify two individuals shown on video in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip online. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.