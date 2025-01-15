Police seeking to identify two in connection to shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify two in connection to a shooting in West Baltimore on January 10.
Around 5:48 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police are asking the public to help identify two individuals shown on video in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip online.