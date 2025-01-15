Police seeking to identify two in connection to shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify two in connection to a shooting in West Baltimore on January 10.

Around 5:48 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Identity Sought



In reference to a shooting that occurred on January 10, 2025, at approximately 5:47 p.m., in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, detectives need your help identifying the individuals seen in this video.



Anyone with information on the identity of the… pic.twitter.com/Qlv4YfiwFn — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 14, 2025

Police are asking the public to help identify two individuals shown on video in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip online.