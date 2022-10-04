Watch CBS News
Police seek woman who abducted 1-year-old son from Upton area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking for a woman who took her 1-year-old son from his foster family on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said 28-year-old Raven Harris abducted her 1-year-old son, Legend Parham, from the 500 block of Laurens Street.

She took him a few minutes after 5 p.m. and then fled the area in a sedan-style vehicle. No one has seen her since then, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the abduction or who knows the whereabouts of Harris and Parham should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

