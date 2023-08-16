Police seek suspects who drove into Pikesville jewelry store and stole items

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for people who drove a van into a jewelry store and stole several high-end items, according to authorities.

The burglary at Radcliffe Jewelers happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The jewelry store sits in the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road.

The Baltimore County Police Department did not say how many people were involved in the burglary, only that police were seeking multiple suspects.

The Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit is investigating the incident, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact county officers at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.