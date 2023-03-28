Watch CBS News
Police seek public assistance finding suspect in Northwest Baltimore homicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore detectives are searching for a man who is suspected of killing another man in Northwest Baltimore last year, according to authorities.

Investigators allege that 18-year-old James Jenkins shot Phillip Wallace in the 4800 block of Pimlico Road.

Jenkins is suspected of shooting Wallace during an attempted carjacking, police said.

Jenkins is roughly 6'1'' tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the location of Jenkins should call the Warrant Apprehension Task Force tip line at 443-984-9578.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information, according to authorities. 

The reward varies depending on the depth of information supplied to investigators, police said.

