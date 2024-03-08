Police searching for vehicle after traffic stop that left two officers injured
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police said two officers were injured while conducting a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
A Blue Alert was issued following the incident.
Police are searching for a white infinity, with a medium-tinted sunroof, dark rims, and the Maryland temporary tag T1675942.
The vehicle was last seen just after noon heading northbound on I-95 from Caton avenue, police said.
Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911, or call 410-396-2488.