Police searching for Towson man suspected in Edgewood shooting

BALTIMORE — Harford County police are looking for a Towson man in connection with the shooting of a woman Tuesday afternoon in Edgewood.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane for a reported shooting, where they found 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell shot in the driveway of a home. She was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Blackwell's condition is not yet known, but police have identified 42-year-old Jamar Wise as their suspect, and are actively searching for him.

Police said he and the victim were previously in a relationship.

Wise is believed to be driving a dark-colored minivan, and could be in the Baltimore County area.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to give them a call.

