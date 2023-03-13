Watch CBS News
Police searching for prisoner who escaped Baltimore hospital

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped his hospital room Sunday evening.

The prisoner was rejected from the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility for personal health reasons, and was taken to an area hospital, police confirmed.

He then escaped from the hospital.

Police said a warrant will be obtained for the prisoner.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

March 12, 2023 / 10:38 PM

