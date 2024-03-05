Watch CBS News
Local News

Video: Baltimore Police ask for public's help in finding kidnapped 4-year-old

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Tuesday evening news update (3/5/2024)
Vic Carter has your Tuesday evening news update (3/5/2024) 01:42

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are asking the public for help locating a kidnapped 4-year-old.

Kaimir Rodgers was taken from his family's home Tuesday in the 1900 block of Ruxton Avenue, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Video: Baltimore Police ask for public's help in finding kidnapped 4-year-old 00:21

Police shared a video of the child being carried away by a person wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and pink sneakers. 

The person is seen accompanied by two other people, according to police. One is dressed in all black and the other is seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants and a black ski mask.

If you know Kaimir's whereabouts and the identities of those who took him, call 911 or detectives at 410-396-2477.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 7:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.