Video: Baltimore Police ask for public's help in finding kidnapped 4-year-old

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are asking the public for help locating a kidnapped 4-year-old.

Kaimir Rodgers was taken from his family's home Tuesday in the 1900 block of Ruxton Avenue, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Police shared a video of the child being carried away by a person wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and pink sneakers.

The person is seen accompanied by two other people, according to police. One is dressed in all black and the other is seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants and a black ski mask.

If you know Kaimir's whereabouts and the identities of those who took him, call 911 or detectives at 410-396-2477.