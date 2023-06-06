24-year-old charged after reportedly shooting from home in hours-long standoff in Essex

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man had been charged after he was involved in an hours-long standoff with police in Essex on Monday.

Kyle Smith is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The barricade situation prompted a police response and two school lockouts Monday morning.

Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School were placed in lockout as a precaution, police said. A lockout status is made when a possible threat is outside the building.

Police said that around 11:10 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Thompson Boulevard for a weapons incident reported by a family member. Police said the standoff involving an armed man was "peacefully resolved" several hours later.

The man, who was said to be alone in a home, allegedly fired shots from the residence. Police said no injuries were reported.

Baltimore County Police also said that students at both schools were dismissed on time.

"It's very scary," parent Tiffany Ford said. "You know I got kids going over there and stuff like that so it's just very scary. I'm not liking it at all."

#UPDATE Students at Deep Creek MS and Sandalwood ES will be dismissed on time. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 5, 2023

#UPDATE Barricade situation in Essex has been peacefully resolved. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 5, 2023