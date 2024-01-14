Police say "no threat to public" after receiving reports of explosive devices in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- City police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating an incident involving explosive devices in East Baltimore Sunday morning.

Bomb Squad and ATF members responded to the 1500 block of Guilford Avenue around 5:30 a.m. After arriving, to the location, officers found the remains of potentially 2 explosive devices, according to a release. Officers later found one more device that had not exploded. That device was taken by detectives to a safe location.

Police say the area has been confirmed to be secure and poses no threat to the public.

Injuries or damages have not been reported in relation to this incident.

BPD and ATF are still actively investigating this incident.

Stay with WJZ for further updates.