Watch CBS News
Local News

Police say man stole 70 CBD cartridges at gunpoint from tobacco store in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for a man who stole 70 CBD cartridges at gunpoint from a tobacco store in Glen Burnie this past weekend.

Around 9 p.m. on October 29, officers responded to the A to Z Tobacco store, on Hospital Drive, for an armed robbery.

The clerk put down a bag of CBD cartridges on the counter.

The suspect showed a gun, grabbed the cartridges and took off.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The thief is described as a Black man, in his 30s, about 6 feet, three inches fall with medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a red shirt.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.