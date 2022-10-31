Police say man stole 70 CBD cartridges at gunpoint from tobacco store in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for a man who stole 70 CBD cartridges at gunpoint from a tobacco store in Glen Burnie this past weekend.

Around 9 p.m. on October 29, officers responded to the A to Z Tobacco store, on Hospital Drive, for an armed robbery.

The clerk put down a bag of CBD cartridges on the counter.

The suspect showed a gun, grabbed the cartridges and took off.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The thief is described as a Black man, in his 30s, about 6 feet, three inches fall with medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a red shirt.