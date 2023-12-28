Watch CBS News
Police rule homicide of man who died 13 years after shooting in South Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide in the death of a 44-year-old man who died in 2022, more than 13 years after he was shot in South Baltimore.

Meron Benjamin was shot numerous times on January 9, 2009, in the 200 block of Maude Street. He was taken to the hospital where he remained in stable, but critical, condition until his death on Mary 28, 2022.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled Benjamin's cause of death as a result of complications of a gunshot wound, thus ruling this incident a homicide on Wednesday. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

Adam Thompson

First published on December 28, 2023 / 2:59 PM EST

