Police respond to three shootings, four injured, within two hours in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police responded to three shooting within two hours Tuesday evening in Baltimore City.

Two of the shootings were less than a mile apart of each other.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue in East Baltimore. A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a Baltimore hospital where two men arrived with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Officers have not determined a shooting location.

Then, around 8:10 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was shot in her left leg in the 2000 block of E. North Avenue in East Baltimore.