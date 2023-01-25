Police respond to three shootings, four injured, within two hours in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police responded to three shooting within two hours Tuesday evening in Baltimore City.
Two of the shootings were less than a mile apart of each other.
Shortly after 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue in East Baltimore. A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a Baltimore hospital where two men arrived with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Officers have not determined a shooting location.
Then, around 8:10 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was shot in her left leg in the 2000 block of E. North Avenue in East Baltimore.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.