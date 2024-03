BALTIMORE - Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer in Anne Arundel County on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 8600 block of Gambier Harbor in Pasadena.

PIO is on-scene. Media staging is at the intersection of Elizabeth’s Landing Way and Wheelhouse Way. pic.twitter.com/Mjae3MNIDG — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) March 28, 2024

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.