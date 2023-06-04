Police: Prince George's County woman, daughter charged with murdering elderly grandmother, disposing of body
BALTIMORE - A mother and daughter are charged with murdering an elderly grandmother in Prince George's County.
Police say 44-year-old Candace Craig murdered her mother, Margaret Craig, nearly two weeks ago inside the family's home. They also say the suspect's daughter and the victim's granddaughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, helped to dispose of the body,
Craig is charged with first and second-degree murder. Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.
Medical examiners are working to confirm the victim's identity and cause of death.
There is no word on a motive.
