Police on scene after car drives off overpass at Route 295 in Baltimore County

Police on scene after car drives off overpass at Route 295 in Baltimore County

Police on scene after car drives off overpass at Route 295 in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Police are on the scene of a crash on I895 at MD295 in Baltimore County.

Officials said a car appears to have driven off the overpass at MD295, and landed on the side of I895.

This story is still developing and will be updated.