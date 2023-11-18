Police officer, civilian hospitalized following car crash in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A police officer was hospitalized after he was involved in a collision in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

The officer was driving through the 1300 block of Gough Street when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle around 1:50 p.m., police said.

That officer is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The person who allegedly drove into the officer's vehicle was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, too, according to authorities.