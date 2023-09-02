Police: Maryland man arrested for sexual solicitation of a child may have had other victims

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have arrested an Essex man for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor over a smartphone app, according to authorities.

Luis Esteban Borunda, 65, reportedly sought sex from an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing online as a child in Anne Arundel County, troopers said.

Maryland State Police announced the arrest of Borunda on Friday.

Investigators allege that Borunda engaged in an inappropriate text chat with someone who he believed was an underage female on August 22.

He did not know that he was talking to a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office, according to authorities.

Borunda sent the agent a filtered photo of himself and suggested they meet on a Wednesday in Anne Arundel County, troopers said.

When he arrived at the location, the Maryland State Police and members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested him, according to authorities.

Now, investigators want to know if there are more young victims who have yet to be identified. They are urging parents whose children may have had contact with Borunda to call them at 1-800-637-5437.