Police: Man killed uncle, then himself in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police said a man shot and killed his uncle and then turned the gun on himself in Glen Burnie Wednesday night.

Officers are investigating the murder-suicide in the 7300 block of Red Pond Court.

When police arrived, they heard gunshots and several people running out of the home. Officers found two men who had been shot. 

Investigators believe 27-year-old Daniel Amponsah told family members to meet him at the home. He then became angry, showed a gun and threatened his family.

Amponsah's uncle, 47-year-old Kofi Frempong, was shot as family members ran out of the him.

Police said evidence and witness statements indicated Amponsah shot and killed his uncle and then killed himself. Both died at the home.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

April 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

