Police: 23-year-old man charged in Laurel business break-ins after receiving treatment for hand lacerations

BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged for shattering glass at a Gamestop and other nearby businesses in Laurel after police found him with a lacerated hand early Tuesday.

Officers responded to an intruder alarm at the gaming store on Laurel Fort Meade Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police arrived to find the front door was shattered and the inner gate was damaged at the Gamestop. The window at the adjacent Subway restaurant was also shattered.

Officers then received a medical call for a man with a laceration to his hand. Investigators determined he was the suspect in the break-ins.