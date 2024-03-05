Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man hospitalized after stabbed repeatedly with can opener at downtown Baltimore bus stop

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A 49-year-old man was stabbed repeatedly with a can opener during an altercation at a bus stop in downtown Baltimore, police say.

The man was reportedly waiting at the bus stop around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday when he was bumped into in the 100 block of West Lombard Street. 

During an altercation, the man was stabbed by the man with the can opener. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 57-year-old man was taken into custody.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 9:53 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.