Police: Man hospitalized after stabbed repeatedly with can opener at downtown Baltimore bus stop

BALTIMORE - A 49-year-old man was stabbed repeatedly with a can opener during an altercation at a bus stop in downtown Baltimore, police say.

The man was reportedly waiting at the bus stop around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday when he was bumped into in the 100 block of West Lombard Street.

During an altercation, the man was stabbed by the man with the can opener. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 57-year-old man was taken into custody.