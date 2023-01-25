Police: Man broke front glass door of City Hall with possibly a hammer
BALTIMORE - A man broke the front glass door of Baltimore's City Hall Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said around 9:23 a.m., the person armed with possibly a hammer smashed the front glass door and took off.
Police are looking for an unidentified Black male.
Officers are investigating this incident and viewing video footage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2411.
