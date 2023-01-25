Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man broke front glass door of City Hall with possibly a hammer

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man broke the front glass door of Baltimore's City Hall Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said around 9:23 a.m., the person armed with possibly a hammer smashed the front glass door and took off.

Police are looking for an unidentified Black male.

Officers are investigating this incident and viewing video footage. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2411.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.