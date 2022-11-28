Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man arrested in shooting that left person critically injured in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man in a shooting that seriously injured another man Sunday night in East Baltimore.

Officers were conducting business checks on Federal Street when they heard a shooting from nearby Broadway Street.

In the 900 block of N. Broadway Street, police found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in his back. He was unresponsive and was being tended to by an MTA Police Officer before he was taken to the hospital.

He is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and also recovered a gun. His charges are pending.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.