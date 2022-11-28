Police: Man arrested in shooting that left person critically injured in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man in a shooting that seriously injured another man Sunday night in East Baltimore.

Officers were conducting business checks on Federal Street when they heard a shooting from nearby Broadway Street.

In the 900 block of N. Broadway Street, police found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in his back. He was unresponsive and was being tended to by an MTA Police Officer before he was taken to the hospital.

He is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and also recovered a gun. His charges are pending.